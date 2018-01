Gurobi Optimization, LLC (Gurobi), provider of the leading math programming solver, announced that Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, has made a significant financial investment in Gurobi to help it to continue its growth as a leader in the rapidly expanding prescriptive analytics space. Terms of the deal were not announced.

